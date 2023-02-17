THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for information on a homicide after a man was found dead in an open field in Thornton.

According to the Thornton Police Department, officers were called to do a welfare check on a person in an open field in the 500 block of East 168th Avenue on Thursday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. TPD said the man was pronounced dead on scene.

TPD is investigating the death as a homicide.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

Anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle or suspicious activity in the area between 8 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Thursday is asked to contact the Thornton Police tipline at 720-977-5069.