DENVER (KDVR) — Commerce City police are investigating what they called a “likely homicide” after a person was found dead inside a home.

On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., the Commerce City Police Department tweeted that detectives were investigating a suspicious death in the 7300 block of Oneida Drive. The area is next to the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

At the time, that is all the information police provided.

Hours later just before 6 p.m., Commerce City police said the preliminary investigation suggested this case was a likely homicide.

Investigators found a person deceased inside the home at around 1:30 p.m.

Police did not provide any information about the manner of death, the victim or a suspect.

However, they are asking for more information on the case. If you have any information or witnessed the crime, you are asked to call the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at 303-289-3626.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.