Police are investigating a shooting at W. 14th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood (Photo credit: KDVR)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department said two people are dead and one is in the hospital after a shooting in the area of West 14th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Police said there is no suspect in custody but do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Police said Sheridan is open but W. 14th Avenue is closed from Sheridan to Chase Street.

This is a breaking story and updates will be posted as they are received. FOX31 has a crew on the scene, as well.