Police are looking for information on a deadly shooting on Monaco Parkway.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police were conducting a death investigation that was ruled a homicide on Monday, and now they are looking for information on the deadly incident.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers conducted a death investigation at around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of South Monaco Parkway. The area is in the Virginia Village neighborhood.

Five hours later, DPD confirmed the death was ruled a homicide.

Officers said an adult man was killed as a result of a shooting in the area.

Now, police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.