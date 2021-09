DENVER (KDVR) — A man was shot and killed in southeast Denver on Sunday evening, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting occurred in the 10700 block of E. Dartmouth Avenue around 4 p.m., DPD said. Police arrived on scene and found an adult male who had been shot. The department later reported the man died and officers are now conducting a homicide investigation.

UPDATE: The adult male was declared deceased on scene and this case in now being investigated as a homicide. https://t.co/qTbFUMRXkq — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 13, 2021

DPD asks anyone with information call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.