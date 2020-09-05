Police investigating homicide in Berthoud; suspect in custody

BERTHOUD, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was killed early Saturday in Berthoud, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

At 1:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a home in the 800 block of Douglas Place after receiving a call about a disturbance involving a gun.

When deputies arrived, they found a 37-year-old man dead. Another 37-year-old man was arrested.

Neither man’s name has been released.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time, and there is no threat to the public,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities did not provide additional details about what led up to the homicide.