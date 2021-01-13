Police: Man, woman, baby dead following ‘double-murder and suicide’ in south Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department announced Wednesday night that it is investigating a “double-murder and suicide” in the Platt Park neighborhood.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of South Logan Street on a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found a man, woman and baby girl dead inside the residence. They all appear to have died from gunshot wounds, police said.

“Based on preliminary findings, this appears to be a domestic-related double-murder and suicide,” a DPD spokesperson said.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the names of the man, woman and child.

Police said they do not plan to release additional information until Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.