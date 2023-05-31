DENVER (KDVR) — Two suspects were arrested in Denver after they were allegedly involved in a robbery, a short pursuit and then a shooting with police.

At around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Denver Police Department tweeted that they were investigating an officer-involved shooting that included officers from the Thornton Police Department.

According to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, the incident began around 3:45 a.m. near 100th and Quivas in Thornton where a burglary was reported. Officers in unmarked cars began to follow the suspected vehicle when the suspects fired shots.

A pursuit began down southbound Interstate 25 to 48th Avenue.

Once the suspects exited on 48th Avenue, DPD said the driver lost control and crashed in the 4800 block of Eliot in the Chaffee Park neighborhood. At the time of the crash, the driver and the passenger ran from the scene.

DPD said the driver turned around and fired shots at an officer. The officer returned fire and struck the suspect who was then taken into custody. The passenger was also taken into custody a short time later.

No officers were injured, according to DPD. The suspect who was shot is in stable condition at a local hospital.

DPD confirmed that no Denver officers were involved in the incident, the department is only investigating the case as it concluded within city limits.

This is a developing story. FOX31 has a crew on the way to learn more, and this story will be updated throughout the morning.