DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department said Saturday that it was investigating a death.

The investigation was taking place in the 2000 block of West Colfax Avenue around 5:40 p.m., according to DPD.

The victim was a man.

DPD said they do not suspect any criminal activity, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity and the cause of death, DPD said.