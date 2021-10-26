Students removed from classroom after death of baby goat at their school

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A group of students from a local charter school have been removed from class during an investigation into the death of a baby goat.

Details about the incident have not been released, but Jefferson County Public Schools told FOX31 the district is investigating an incident at Mountain Phoenix Community School.

The incident involved students and the death of a baby goat.

JeffCo Schools also said local law enforcement is investigating, but Wheat Ridge Police tell FOX31 News there is no police report and at this time they do not know if there is enough cause for police involvement.

FOX31 is continuing to look into this incident. We will update this story as we learn more about what happened.