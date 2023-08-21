DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are investigating a death near Washington Park.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, the Denver Police Department tweeted about an outdoor death investigation taking place in the 600 block of South Downing Street. The area is on the northwest side of Wash Park by Smith Lake on one side of the street and residential buildings on the other side.

FOX31 cameras were at the scene. Multiple DPD patrol cars were parked in front of homes on the other side of the park.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide the cause of death and identify the person.

At this time, Denver Police have not said whether the death was criminal in nature but would provide an update when more information became available.

This is the second outdoor death investigation in Denver on Monday, and both were near popular parks. DPD was investigating another death at Cheesman Park.