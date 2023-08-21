DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police officers are investigating an outdoor death at Denver’s Cheesman Park.

Just after 10 a.m. Monday, the Denver Police Department tweeted about an outdoor death investigation at Cheesman Park located south of east Colfax. The park itself takes up five square blocks within the neighborhood that bears the same name.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide the cause of death and identify the person.

At this time, Denver Police have not said whether the death was criminal in nature but would provide an update when more information became available.

This was the second outdoor death investigation in Denver on Monday. The other took place in the 600 block of South Downing Street, which has Washington Park on one side and residential buildings on the other.