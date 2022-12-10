DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for the driver in a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said a “pedestrian bicyclist” was hit while crossing in the crosswalk of the intersection at W. 38th Avenue and N. Sheridan Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. The adult male victim was struck by a dark mid-sized SUV traveling on Sheridan and police said the driver failed to stop at the red light.

The department initially reported that the driver remained on scene, but Saturday said it’s treating the incident as a hit-and-run. Police said the driver was not at the scene when officers arrived and are now searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident or driver is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.