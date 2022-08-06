FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins police are investigating a deadly collision that has blocked traffic in the area.

According to the Fort Collins Police Department, officers are in the 400 block of East Prospect Road on scene of a deadly crash. Police did not immediately release how many victims were involved in the crash.

Police said traffic is blocked between Peterson Place and Stover Street while investigators process the scene. The CRASH team is on scene, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

FOX31 will provide updates on the victims involved once they become available.