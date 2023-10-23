DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 70 near Central Park Boulevard.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the Denver Police Department tweeted about the crash that occurred between two drivers. According to officers, one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The crash had major impacts on traffic. Westbound I-70 was closed at Central Park Boulevard and continued to cause backups for those commuting early Monday morning.

FOX31’s Courtney Fromm was at the scene where police were pushing traffic onto U.S. 270. Fromm said the backup was about three to four miles long.

Nearly seven hours later, westbound I-70 was reopened to traffic.

Police have not released any information on the victim or any factors that may have led up to the crash.