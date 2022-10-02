FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A student died at a Colorado State University residence hall and police are investigating the circumstances of their death, the university said.

According to the university, a student was having a medical issue at Durward Hall when police and paramedics responded early Sunday morning. First responders unsuccessfully performed life-saving measures to try to save the student who died on scene.

CSU police are investigating what led to the student’s death but say there is no threat to the campus.

“The university community is deeply saddened by this loss and we send our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends,” the university said in a statement to FOX31.

This story will be updated when investigators provide more information on the incident.