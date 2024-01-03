DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted about the shooting just after noon on Wednesday when officers were called to the 15000 block of East 14th Place near the Chambers Plaza shopping mall.

A man was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers are still working to develop suspect information and are asking anyone in the area to check their home or business security cameras for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.