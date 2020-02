ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Arvada Thursday night.

According to the Arvada Police Department, the shooting was reported about 6:45 p.m. in the 8100 block of Chase Drive.

Two people have been detained.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Authorities have not yet said whether anyone was injured.

The suspects’ names were not released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.