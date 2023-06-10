DENVER (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a car possibly involved in an alleged road rage shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred northbound on Interstate 25 between Elitch Gardens and US 36 around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The incident allegedly happened between a white Mercedes Benz and another sedan, ACSO said.

One person was being treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, ACSO said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have been traveling in that area around that time and saw the incident to call 720-322-1313.