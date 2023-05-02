FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Federal Heights Police Department is investigating an alleged attempted abduction that happened on Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. near Federal Heights Elementary at 96th Avenue and Bryant Drive.

The alleged victim is 12 years old and is an older sibling of a student at the elementary school.

The 12-year-old was dropping off their sibling at the school, police said.

Police did not release any information about what happened, just that an attempted abduction is being investigated.

A suspect has been described as:

  • Male
  • Unknown age
  • White
  • Wearing a black hoodie, brown hat, ripped khaki pants
  • Tattoo on left forearm

FHPD said to expect an increased presence at Federal Heights schools. More information is expected to be released from the Adams 12 School District.