FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Federal Heights Police Department is investigating an alleged attempted abduction that happened on Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. near Federal Heights Elementary at 96th Avenue and Bryant Drive.

The alleged victim is 12 years old and is an older sibling of a student at the elementary school.

The 12-year-old was dropping off their sibling at the school, police said.

Police did not release any information about what happened, just that an attempted abduction is being investigated.

A suspect has been described as:

Male

Unknown age

White

Wearing a black hoodie, brown hat, ripped khaki pants

Tattoo on left forearm

FHPD said to expect an increased presence at Federal Heights schools. More information is expected to be released from the Adams 12 School District.