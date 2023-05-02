FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Federal Heights Police Department is investigating an alleged attempted abduction that happened on Tuesday morning.
The incident was reported around 8 a.m. near Federal Heights Elementary at 96th Avenue and Bryant Drive.
The alleged victim is 12 years old and is an older sibling of a student at the elementary school.
The 12-year-old was dropping off their sibling at the school, police said.
Police did not release any information about what happened, just that an attempted abduction is being investigated.
A suspect has been described as:
- Male
- Unknown age
- White
- Wearing a black hoodie, brown hat, ripped khaki pants
- Tattoo on left forearm
FHPD said to expect an increased presence at Federal Heights schools. More information is expected to be released from the Adams 12 School District.