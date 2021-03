AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Officers with the Aurora Police Department are investigating what they are saying is a suspicious death outside of a tire store.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a deceased male in front of Front Range Tire at 3005 S. Peoria St.

Police said the victim had obvious trauma. Investigators will not know a cause of death until an autopsy is performed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

