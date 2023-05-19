DENVER (KDVR) — The Littleton Police Department is asking for the public to avoid the area around Littleton High School on Friday morning.

LPD said officers were investigating an “active burglary” at LHS, which is located at 199 E. Littleton Boulevard.

The information was sent out in a tweet by LPD around 6:25 a.m. on Friday.

Around 7 a.m., LPD said a woman in her 30s was in police custody. LPD said officers are searching for another person in relation to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.