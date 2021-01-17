Police investigate suspicious device found at high school football field in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Englewood police officers are investigating after a device that resembled a pipe bomb was found laying in a high school football field.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to 300 W. Chenango Ave. at an Englewood alternative high school on the report of a suspicious package in the field.

Officers secured a perimeter around the device and called the Arapahoe County Bomb Squad to assist.

The Arapahoe County Bomb Squad arrived on scene and took possession of the device. The area was cleared, and no other devices were found in the field.

The investigation into who placed the device in the field is on ongoing.