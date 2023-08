DENVER (KDVR) — The Arvada Police Department is investigating a robbery in the area of West 80th Avenue and Chase Drive where shots were fired.

On Sunday night at 11:52 p.m., the Arvada Police posted on X, formally known as Twitter, about the investigation which attracted a large police presence.

Police said it was in reference to a robbery where shots were fired. No injuries were reported.

The Arvada Police will update the investigation when they have more details.