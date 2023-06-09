DENVER (KDVR) — Police at the University of Colorado Boulder are investigating an alleged robbery that took place near a dorm.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, CU Boulder Police tweeted that officers were responding to an assault that had just occurred near the 30th and Baseline area at Williams Village. Williams Village Campus is a part of CU Boulder and is home to multiple student dorms.

CUPD said the victim was robbed and that the suspects had left the area. They are looking for three men who were last seen in a newer blue model of the four-door Toyota Camry.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where police cars were parked near the Sprouts on Baseline.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or has seen the suspects is asked to call CUPD at 303-492-6666.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.