DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Boulder investigated a reported sexual assault that occurred early Saturday morning on a bike path.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. along the bike path west of Foothills Parkway, north of Baseline Road.

The adult female victim was walking and reported that she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Police said there were two suspects — a male with mid-forehead length brown hair and a deep, low voice, and another suspect that did not have a description provided.

Detectives said anyone who was in the area around that time and may have witnessed the incident should contact Detective Hartkopp at 303-441-1951 or at HartkoppC@bouldercolorado.gov.

The investigation was ongoing.