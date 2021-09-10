Police investigate possible shots fired near Arvada football game

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers working a football game at an Arvada athletics complex Friday night heard gunshots nearby, although no injuries were reported.

Officers who were working the game reported hearing four possible gun shots around 8:30 p.m. to the west of the North Area Athletic Complex stadium, outside of the parking lot, according to Arvada Police Department Det. Dave Snelling.

Officers went to check it out and found a couple of witnesses who said there might have been one person who shot out of a vehicle, but it’s unclear whether they were aiming at anyone or anything, Snelling said.

Police said the investigation did not impact the game or the attending crowd.