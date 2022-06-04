DENVER (KDVR) — An officer-involved shooting broke out early Saturday morning on Larimer Street.

According to Denver Police, a black sedan turned from Larimer Street onto 15th street at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. At least one of the occupants pointed a firearm out of the vehicle and fired multiple rounds as the car drove down 15th Street and Market.

Many people were present in the area when the shots were fired as bars and businesses were letting out the early morning crowds.

A uniformed Denver Police officer was working in an off-duty capacity at a nearby nightclub. According to police, “he recognized the extreme risk of injury or death that existed and immediately responded by discharging his duty firearm at the vehicle occupant who was firing the weapon.”

A marked Denver PD vehicle was sitting at 15th Street and Larimer Street when the shooting occurred, and the uniformed officer in the patrol car attempted to pursue the suspect’s car.

The suspects fled at a high rate of speed and evaded police.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the car or the suspects is asked to immediately contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.