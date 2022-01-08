Police investigate Northglenn homicide

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Northglenn police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot on Friday.

Officers responded to a shooting investigation just after 11:20 p.m. on the 1300 block of Regina Lane.

People in a white four-door Pontiac Grand Am and a dark-colored four-door sedan were involved in a shooting, police believe. The sedan left the scene after the shooting.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a hospital by the driver of the Grand Am. He died at the hospital.

The Pontiac Grand Am has bullet hole damage to the side rear window, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Gesi pgesi@northglenn.org or 303-450-8857.