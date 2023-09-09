A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night.

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday morning, police in Denver were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Overland neighborhood area.

DPD said it happened near the intersection of Platte River Drive and Florida Avenue.

At 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, DPD said a victim had been found with unknown injuries. However, DPD later provided an update and said the victim, an adult man, had been pronounced dead.

Officers were looking for suspect information and said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.