Police investigate fatal crash in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — On Tuesday at approximately 4:25 p.m., Fort Collins dispatch received a call regarding a serious crash at the intersection of East Mulberry Street and the Northeast Frontage Road.

The crash was between a man in a 2007 Peterbilt semi-truck and a woman in a 2002 Jeep Cherokee.

The Jeep Cherokee was heading west on Mulberry Street and turned left on the Frontage Road, while the semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Mulberry Street. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of Jeep Cherokee, and sole passenger, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and died as a result of the collision.

The driver of the Peterbilt semi-truck did not sustain any injuries.

The Fort Collins Police Services Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) Team blocked off the intersection along with Mulberry Street for over four hours to investigate what happened and which vehicle had the right of way.

“Our thoughts tonight are with those who were involved and witnessed this event,” said Lieutenant Mike Trombley who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

Any witnesses of the crash are asked to call Officer Koski at (970) 416-2229.