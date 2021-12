Thornton Police were investigating a deadly stabbing in the 10100 block of Elizabeth Street on Dec. 3, 2021. (KDVR)

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police were investigating a deadly stabbing Friday night in Thornton.

The Thornton Police Department tweeted about the homicide just before 10 p.m.

They said it happened in the 10100 block of Elizabeth Street.

“A male stabbing victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” according to the tweet.

They said there was no danger to the community.

No further updates were immediately available.