DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a deadly single-car rollover crash near South Tower Road in Aurora.

Around 2:41 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the crash.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where all north and eastbound lanes were closed at South Tower Road and East Kansas Place. Debris was scattered over the road, and the area was taped off by police.

A single car appeared to have rolled through a fence and landed on its side under a tree.

Aurora Police did not confirm how many people were in the car at the time, only that the crash was deadly.

All lanes at South Tower Road and East Kansas Place will be closed for several hours. Police are asking drivers to use South Buckley Road as an alternate route northbound.

At this time, police have not said what factors may have led to the crash.