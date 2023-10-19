DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora police are investigating a deadly double stabbing in the Del Mar Parkway neighborhood that took place on Monday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were patrolling the 11200 block of East Colfax Avenue at 8 p.m. on Oct. 16 when a passerby alerted them to a man lying in the street. The officers went to the intersection of Colfax and Lima Street.

At the intersection, police found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The man was identified as 44-year-old Desmond Thomas.

While responding to Thomas, officers were notified of a second stabbing victim just a block away in the 11300 block of East Colfax Avenue.

When officers arrived at the second scene, they found a man who was rushed to a local hospital due to his injuries. Police said Otto Washington, 58, died at the hospital.

After the deadly double stabbing, Aurora police detained two people of interest on Tuesday. Both were interviewed, but one has since been released.

Police said the second suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.