DENVER (KDVR) — Police say a single vehicle was involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 225 on Friday night.

It happened in the northbound lanes of I-225 at Yosemite Street, according to the Denver Police Department, which posted about the crash at 8:35 p.m.

Police described it as a “fatal crash involving a motorist.” No further information was immediately available.

Travelers were warned of expected delays in the area.