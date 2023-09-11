Commerce City Police are evacuating businesses while they investigate a car that was allegedly rigged to explode. (Commerce City Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — Commerce City Police evacuated businesses while they investigated a car that was allegedly rigged to explode.

At 11:11 a.m. Monday, Commerce City Police Department said officers were in the area of East 49th Avenue. The area is west of a large truck stop.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody after claiming the car he was in was rigged to explode. Nearby businesses were evacuated.

Police later said no bombs were found in the vehicle. Officers were then able to safely search the car.

Traffic was impacted as East 49th Avenue was closed between Pontiac and Olive Street.