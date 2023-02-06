DENVER (KDVR) — Metropolitan State University of Denver says officers are investigating an unverified bomb threat on Monday afternoon.

The threat was reported near the Lynx Crossing student dorms around 1:30 p.m. The dorms are located at 318 Walnut St. in Denver, between the Empower Field at Mile High Station Light Rail Station and the Auraria West Light Rail Station.

MSU Denver said that the Lynx Crossing building is being evacuation.

“Anyone in the building or the immediate vicinity should leave the area,” MSU Denver said.

Auraria Campus emergency information will also be updated on the Auraria Higher Education Center website and via 1-877-556-3637, according to MSU Denver.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.