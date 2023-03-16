DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver were investigating two separate crashes that involved a driver and a pedestrian overnight.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to two traffic crashes in the Capitol Hill neighborhood that involved pedestrians.

The first crash was tweeted out by DPD at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday night at 10th and Lincoln Street. Officers said the crash involved serious injuries and was between a driver and a pedestrian who was near 10th and Lincoln.

Due to the investigation, Lincoln Street was shut down for a period of time.

The second crash was reported at 12:45 a.m. Thursday at Colfax and Sherman Street. DPD said this crash also involved serious injuries between a driver and a pedestrian.

Westbound Colfax was closed at Sherman while officers investigated.

DPD has not provided an update on the victim’s condition or who specifically was injured in either crash. FOX31 will update this story once that information becomes available.