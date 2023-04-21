Four fallen Denver PD officers are honored in the days leading up to the anniversary of 9/11 (Photo:KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating two suspicious incidents in northwest Denver where a man has followed a juvenile girl.

The first incident occurred at 4 p.m. on April 17 in the 1800 block of West 50th Avenue in the Chaffee Park neighborhood. According to DPD, a Hispanic man in a silver van allegedly followed a juvenile girl.

However, the girl was able to run to a relative’s house and the man sped off in his van.

The second reported incident happened at 8 p.m. on April 19 in the area of West 45th Avenue and North Pecos Street in the Sunnyside neighborhood. DPD said an older Hispanic man in a black hoodie allegedly chased a juvenile female.

DPD said the juvenile kicked the suspect and eventually ran into her home. The girl described the suspect as having a black beard.

Now, investigators are working to determine if these two incidents are related. The incidents happened within less than a mile of each other.

If you have information or know anything about the suspect, you are urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.