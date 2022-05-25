BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Police are increasing security around Casey Middle School today.

The school has been targeted by threats on social media. The exact nature of the threat has not been disclosed. Casey’s principal says it appears to be focused on Thursday, the last day of school in Boulder.

Boulder Police have confirmed they were made aware of the threat yesterday. They did not say if the threat came before or after the shootings in Texas.

The principal of Casey, Gabriela Renteria, sent a letter home to parents and students regarding the threat.

In the letter, Renteria said, “As always, we encourage our community to be vigilant. If you see something, say something to a school administrator, law enforcement or a trusted adult. We understand that rumors like this, in addition to today’s news about the elementary school shooting in Texas, can be frightening to our students and families. If you know of anyone who needs support, please let us know.”

The school will be open on Wednesday, May 25.

If you have any information about the threats or the person responsible contact Boulder Valley School District security or Boulder Police.