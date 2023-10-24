PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) – Some in Parker are calling for changes along South Parker Road, where they say there have been too many crashes and traffic issues.

On Saturday morning, a driver was killed at South Parker Road and Parkglenn Way. The Parker Police Department says the accident is still under investigation.

FOX31 was told there have been three fatal crashes in the town of Parker this year.

Now officers are stepping up patrols. Police say nearly a third of all September traffic stops were on Parker Road. Officers made 119 traffic stops and conducted traffic enforcement 12 times last month on Parker Road.

Parker traffic citations double

Parker Police say they stepped up enforcement after citizens started asking that something be done to make it safer.

“Our traffic stops are up 53% relative to last year,” Public Information Officer Josh Hans said. “Our traffic citations have more than doubled in the last year. We understand how important this is to Parker residents. That’s why every month, we put out a traffic map saying, ‘Let us know where you want to see increased traffic enforcement.'”

While Parker Police patrol the road, the Colorado Department of Transportation is responsible for its infrastructure.

Parker Police said if people want to see changes made to the roadway for things like speed limits, traffic lights and turn lanes, citizens need to contact their local state lawmaker, because Parker Road is owned by CDOT.

Still, police here say they will do what they can to help slow traffic down and make it safer.