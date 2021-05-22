Police in Westminster investigating how woman sustained life-threatening injuries near 60th and Federal

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado State Patrol and the South Adams County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine how a 46-year-old female was found with life-threatening injuries near 60th and Federal on Friday night.

Police were initially called to the scene to assist a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Now, investigators believe the victim was never struck by the vehicle because she did not sustain injuries consistent with an auto-pedestrian incident.

Investigators also say the vehicle involved did not sustain damage consistent with an auto-pedestrian incident.

Westminster police pursued a vehicle, which ended up crashing around 70th and Washington. It’s unclear whether that vehicle was involved in the incident in which the female was harmed.