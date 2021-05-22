Police in Westminster investigating how woman sustained life-threatening injuries near 60th and Federal

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado State Patrol and the South Adams County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine how a 46-year-old female was found with life-threatening injuries near 60th and Federal on Friday night.

Police were initially called to the scene to assist a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Now, investigators believe the victim was never struck by the vehicle because she did not sustain injuries consistent with an auto-pedestrian incident.

Investigators also say the vehicle involved did not sustain damage consistent with an auto-pedestrian incident.

Westminster police pursued a vehicle, which ended up crashing around 70th and Washington. It’s unclear whether that vehicle was involved in the incident in which the female was harmed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories