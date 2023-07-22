DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 25 was closed Saturday evening while police said they were investigating a death.

All of the northbound lanes on I-25 were closed at Colorado Boulevard as of 6:18 p.m.

The Denver Police Department said the interstate would be closed there until the death investigation was finished.

No further details were released, but DPD said they would provide updates on a tweet thread.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the person’s identity and cause of their death, according to DPD.