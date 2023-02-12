EVANS, Colo. (KDVR) — The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating after officers with the Evans Police Department fired at a man accused of running toward a woman with a sledgehammer.

Police said the incident started around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday near 37th Street and Salida Court when a disturbance involving weapons was reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they encountered a man who was hitting a vehicle with a sledgehammer.

The man, who has been identified as Jacob Wierema, 40, started running toward a woman with the sledgehammer, police said. Police said officers fired at Wierema and he was not hit.

The woman received minor injuries during the incident and was taken to the hospital. Her identity has not been released.

Wierema was taken to the Weld County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree assault on a peace officer, second-degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief.

If you have any information about the investigation and have not talked with police, please contact Detective Jared Patterson at 970-400-2851.