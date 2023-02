AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Update 10:41 p.m. Police said the boy’s family was located.

Original: Police are looking for the caregivers of a boy found walking alone in Aurora on Monday night.

The boy, 7, was found around 8 p.m. near Iliff Avenue and Havana Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the boy is with officers but does not know the names of his parents or their phone numbers.