Police find body floating in Westminster golf course pond

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Detectives in Westminster are working with the Adams County Coroner’s Office to identify and get more information about a body discovered floating in a pond on the Hyland Hills Golf Course.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, Westminster police received a call about the body, which was later discovered to be an adult male.

Police said in a statement that the body did not have any signs of major trauma, and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Police said it is too early in the investigation to determine if this was criminal, accidental or possibly suicide.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they are received.