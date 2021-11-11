Police find 500 fentanyl pills and meth during arrest in Weld County

WELD COUNTY Colo. (KDVR) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of one pound of methamphetamine and 500 fentanyl pills during a SWAT Team arrest on Wednesday.

Jose Antonio Leos, 40, was arrested on a first-degree assault charge. The WCSO said Leos severely beat and strangled a woman on Friday.

Leos was arrested at a Greeley storage unit about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The meth and fentanyl were found during the arrest, according to the WCSO.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Coloado Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters can remain anonymous through Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.