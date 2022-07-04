DENVER (KDVR) – Officers with the Denver Police Department have responded to reports of a shooting that allegedly left three victims in its wake.

At approximately 9:23 p.m. on Monday night, the three victims were located at the scene of the shooting along the 2100 block of West Pacific Place.

The extent of their injuries isn’t known at this time but check back in with FOX31 as we will update you as more information is released.

A suspect hasn’t been taken into custody as of yet, but if you have any information in connection with this case, please contact investigators with DPD.