Police find 1 of 2 suspect vehicles in shooting near Aurora Central High

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police have found one of the two suspect vehicles connected to a drive-by shooting that wounded six teens near Aurora Central High School.

Detectives on Wednesday located a black Chevrolet Tahoe they say is linked to the crime, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department.

Police were following up on leads involving the people inside.

Police said a second vehicle — a black Chrysler 300 with dark tint and chrome wheels — has not been found since the Monday shooting.

Two suspect vehicles involved in a shooting at Nome Park in Aurora on Nov. 15, 2021. (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

Anyone with information about either vehicle or the shooting is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Tipsters are offering an additional $5,000 reward to the existing $2,000 from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

