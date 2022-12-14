COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Springs community is demanding answers after a violent arrest that left a U.S. Army veteran beaten and bloody. On Tuesday, FOX31 walked through body camera video of the incident, and now a police expert is weighing in.

Natasha Powers, a retired police sergeant with 14 years of law enforcement under her belt, is analyzing the video from the arrest of Dalvin Gadson. Questions continue to swirl over the police encounter with many wondering: Were the officer’s actions justified or was it considered excessive force?

‘A big ball of mess’

The Colorado Springs Police Department said officers initially pulled Gadson over for not having tags on his vehicle and riding 15 mph in a 45-mph zone.

“Was there a problem with the car?” Powers said. “You don’t know, and you don’t know until you ask those questions. That is basic police work.”

According to the body camera video, that question was not asked.

Powers operates Powers Police Practices Consulting and Investigations in Grand Junction and does fieldwork across the state. She specializes in many areas, including civil rights violations, representing both officers and citizens, and has written policies for use of force.

She said the video is concerning and said things were problematic from the beginning. Powers further explained that the officer initially approached the car about tags, but returned saying he was under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

“The driver is trying to rightfully trying to question what’s going on here, then he’s told, ‘You’re being arrested for a DUI,'” Powers said. “That is not a DUI investigation at all. The driver looked very confused. He’s trying to hold some kind of conversation with the officer to find out what’s going on and next thing you know it’s a big use of force, a big ball of mess.”

Powers also said there was another person in the vehicle with Gadson, so the officer cannot assume the driver was smoking or partaking in the activity, yet no questions about it were asked by the responding officers.

Officers escalated by failing to communicate, expert says

The fighting started when an officer tried to detain Gadson and grabbed him, causing the veteran to retreat back into the vehicle. CSPD said the officer had initially noticed a knife in the center console, and to subdue the threat, officers started punching and hitting Gadson.

Gadson suffered multiple injuries, including a ruptured eardrum and eye injury.

“It’s not just zero to 60. You have no license plates and then you’re under arrest. That makes no sense. First of all, you don’t kick or strike anyone to the head, period,” Powers said. “The head and neck areas are avoided, and those are taught in defensive tactics across the country.”

Powers said law enforcement is a tough road to navigate, but the officers, specifically the responding offer, went too far, and the root of the problem is a lack of transparency.

“In this situation, the officers escalated the situation by failing to communicate with this gentleman in the beginning,” Powers said.

Colorado Springs Police Administration found the use of force was within their policy, but there is a separate internal affairs investigation underway. Gadson’s attorney is preparing a lawsuit and wants the officers involved off the force.